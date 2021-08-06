CCA Cinema has reopened with shortened name

Aug. 6—CCA Cinema had its publicized grand reopening Friday with a shortened name, new cinema director, nearly all new staff, new laser projector and "new" popcorn recipe that patrons of The Screen from a decade ago might recognize.

The Cinematheque name was dropped in favor of just Cinema with the May arrival of new cinema director Peter Grendle, who had been general manager at Violet Crown since it opened in 2015.

"We are not French, and I do not want the CCA to feel pretentious," Grendle said. "Rather, it should be inviting to all."

The movie Annette with Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard opened Friday. Also playing is Green Knight, which has been playing since CCA Cinema's "soft opening" on July 30 with no publicity other than posting showtimes on the website, Grendle said.

Grendle said CCA Cinema waited to reopen until now for public health restrictions to be lifted to allow full attendance.

Masks will be required at all times except when eating and drinking.

Violet Crown was the first Santa Fe movie theater to reopen March 19 for groups willing to rent an entire auditorium and opened for general admission on May 7. Regal Santa Fe 6 reopened May 21.

Jean Cocteau Cinema has given no indication of its future. Regal Santa Fe Stadium 14 is shuttered because San Isidro Plaza owners locked Regal out for rental nonpayment since March 2020.

Grendle said CCA is the first public movie theater in Santa Fe to operate laser projection. The laser projector will be in the big theater.

"For the patron, educated in cinema or otherwise: you have never seen an image like a laser can produce," Grendle said. "It is of consistent, identifiable quality and literally changes the way we see movies. A laser projector is the brightest and sharpest image available today."

Just as important, Grendle brought his own popcorn recipe to CCA that he had previously offered when he was manager of The Screen from 2008 to 2015.

Story continues

Grendle had spent the previous year at the vacant Violet Crown, thoroughly cleaning the facility, adjusting all seats and installing COVID safety measures.

"It took me about three months to open the Violet Crown," he said. "It took me one month to open CCA. I would like to think I learned how to reopen a theater."

Grendle notes the CCA Cinema is currently the only remaining art house movie theater with the uncertainty of Jean Cocteau. The art house aspect appealed to Grendle to transfer from Violet Crown to CCA.

"The CCA has a need," he said. "I don't know of any other operator to run an art house theater."