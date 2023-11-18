CC sunk in first half of season-opener

Nov. 18—Box score

At Ontario, Ore.

CHUKARS 99, BLAZERS 51

Centralia C. 13 36 — 51

TVCC 53 46 — 99

CC (51) — Henderson Crews 16, Coates-White 12, Guzman 5, Craig 5, Kaut 4, Forster 3, Dybdahl 2, Carlson 2, Bee-Richards 2

TV (99) — Cason 22, Deeng 16, Slater 12, Malonge 10, Beard 9, Barsham 8, Lindsey 7, Makhar 5, Ebanda 4, Johnson 4, Greenhalgh 2

The Centralia College men's basketball team's first game of the season started evenly enough, but a decent start gave way to a tough end to the first half, en route to a 99-51 loss to Treasure Valley.

Four minutes in, and the Blazers trailed 12-8. Over the next 16, though, the Chukars went on a 41-5 run, taking a 53-13 lead into halftime.

CC shot 18 percent from the field and 38 percent from the line in the first half, while turning the ball over 12 times. Things got better in the latter 20 minutes, but not enough to ever get the deficit back under 30 points.

Nashon Henderson Crews led CC with 16 points and also had five rebounds. Ian Coates-White gave the Blazers 12 points off the bench, and Joshua Forster led the way on the glass with seven rebounds.

CC will be back in action Saturday against Whatcom.