CC Sabathia's rant against Yankees should make Red Sox fans smile

CC Sabathia's rant against Yankees should make Sox fans smile originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's been a tough few years to be a New York Yankees fan.

While the Yankees own more World Series titles than any other major league franchise (27), they haven't won a championship in 12 years and have reached the American League Championship Series just twice in the last nine years.

After the Boston Red Sox sent the Yankees packing Tuesday night in the 2021 AL Wild Card Game, former New York hurler CC Sabathia had some thoughts to get off his chest about his team's success compared to its archrival.

Be warned: They're spicy.

"This Red Sox team is a completely different (team). Our core lost to a team in (the 2018 AL Division Series) that’s not even the same Red Sox," Sabathia lamented to co-host Ryan Ruocco on The Ringer's "R2C2" podcast.

"They went on to win a World Series ... Mookie (Betts), Jackie Bradley, (Andrew) Benintendi -- they traded all them dudes. We still have the same core. We come back to Boston f---ing four years later and lose to a f---ing completely different core that they have raised up in three years.

"Like, how does that happen? What the f--- are we doing wrong and they doing right that in a three-year span, they win a World Series and then a completely different core whoops our ass in the f---ing wild card game?"

In Sabathia's defense, New York doesn't have the exact same core from that 2018 season. General manager Brian Cashman did spend $324 million to bring in ace Gerrit Cole, who gave up three runs in two-plus innings Tuesday night to take the loss.

Nitpicking aside, Sabathia's rant also serves as an endorsement of Chaim Bloom, Alex Cora and the rebuilt Red Sox.

Bloom dismantled much of that loaded 2018 World Series team when he took over as Boston's chief baseball officer in 2019, beginning with his controversial trade of Betts in February 2020. With Cora back as manager, new additions like Alex Verdugo, Kike Hernandez, Hunter Renfroe and Kyle Schwarber -- who hit a home run Tuesday night against the Yankees -- helped propel the Red Sox to a 90-72 record and past a Yankees team that has yet to build a winner around Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

So, as Boston prepares to face the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the ALDS on Thursday, Sabathia's Yankees will go back to the drawing board to try to reverse a disturbing trend against their rival.