CC Sabathia rips into 'out of touch' Tony La Russa in expletive-ridden rant

Coby Green
·2 min read
Tony La Russa with bat and mask
Former Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia gave his take on the Yermin Mercedes-Tony La Russa ordeal that's been going on the last couple of days in Minnesota -- and he didn't hold back on how he feels.

For some context, Mercedes swung on and hit a home run on a 3-0 pitch count off Willians Astudillo (not a pitcher) in a blowout win over the Twins. He was then thrown behind in the next game by the Tyler Duffey.

But La Russa -- the White Sox manager -- had more of an issue with Mercedes -- his own player -- swinging on the 3-0 pitch, calling him "clueless," the New York Post pointed out, and then had no problem with the Twins throwing behind him thereafter.

“That’s just f--kng stupid. It’s stupid period, I’m sorry,” Sabathia said, clearly upset, on the R2C2 podcast. “The s–t is terrible. He shouldn’t be f--king managing that team, and if you’re not going to step up and have your player’s back, what’s the point of being the f--king manager of the White Sox? S–t is stupid as f–k, sorry.”

The 76-year-old La Russa is in his first year back as a manager in 10 years after coming out of retirement, and this is also his first time back as the White Sox's skipper since 1986. He is the oldest manager in MLB.

“This is what I was telling you when they hired him,” Sabathia said. “He’s just so out of touch with the game and most people are. I sit here and watch Christopher Russo on MLB Network. He’s out of touch with the game. Like Tony La Russa is out of touch with the game. He should not be managing one of the best teams in the American League, period.

“The fact that Tim Anderson, who is basically the captain of their team, had to go on Instagram and step up for his teammate, like, ‘Yeah, the game wasn’t over. If you’re going to put a f--king position player in there to pitch, guess what? If he’s going to lob s–t over the plate, we going to f–king tee off.’ Put a 10-run rule up there. If ya’ll don’t want to see people get embarrassed and you don’t want to see position players pitch and people swing on 3-0 counts and all that s–t, then make it a 10-run rule so the f–king game would be over and you don’t have these stupid-ass unwritten rules.”

