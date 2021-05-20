CC Sabathia rips White Sox manager Tony La Russa over unwritten rules: 'Out of touch'

The moment the Chicago White Sox announced that they had hired 76-year-old Tony La Russa to be their manager, eyes rolled and heads shook wondering what they were thinking.

La Russa basically justified the critics by not knowing the extra-inning rules earlier this season and in the past week going old school on his thoughts concerning swinging at 3-0 pitches.

During Monday's 15-4 rout, the Minnesota Twins put position player Willians Astudillo on the bump and White Sox catcher Yermin Mercedes promptly took Astudillo's speeding-in-a-school-zone pitch and deposited into the center field seats.

Former pitcher CC Sabathia weighed in on the increasing nonsense during his R2C2 podcast with Ryan Ruocco.

Chicago White Sox manager Tony LaRussa watches from the dugout during a spring training game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Fields of Phoenix.

"Tony La Russa is out of touch with the game, cuz," Sabathia said. "He should not be managing one of the best teams in the American League period. The fact that Tim Anderson, basically the captain of their team, had to go on Instagram and step up for his teammate like, 'Yeah, the game wasn't over.'"

Sabathia was just getting started.

"If you're going to put a (expletive) position player in there to pitch, guess what? If he's going to lob (expletive) over the plate, we going to (expletive) tee off. Put a 10-run rule up there, cuz," he continued. "If y'all don't want to see people get embarrassed and you don't want to see position players pitch and people swing on 3-0 counts and all that (expletive), then make it a 10-run rule so the (expletive) game will be over and you don't have these stupid ass unwritten rules."

La Russa went all in before Wednesday's game saying "you think you need more (runs) to win, you keep pushing. If you think you have enough, respect the game and opposition. Sportsmanship."

The last word here goes to Sabathia.

"That's just (expletive) stupid. It's stupid. Period. I'm sorry. This (expletive) is terrible. He shouldn't be (expletive) managing that team. If you not going to step up and have your players backs, what's the point of being the (expletive) manager of the White Sox?"

Luckily for La Russa, the White Sox lead the American League Central with a 26-12 record.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CC Sabathia rips White Sox manager Tony La Russa about unwritten rules