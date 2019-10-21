CC Sabathia retires: How much did the Yankees pitcher earn in his MLB career?

CC Sabathia announced his retirement from baseball Monday after 19 seasons.

Sabathia made the announcement on Instagram. He said before the start of the season that 2019 would be his final year in the big leagues. He spent the last 11 years with the New York Yankees, winning the World Series in 2009. He also played for the Cleveland Indians and Milwaukee Brewers.

The 39-year-old lefty signed a one-year, $8 million contract before the 2019 season started. The deal is peanuts compared to some of the other contracts he signed in the past.

When he joined the Yankees in 2009, he signed a seven-year, $161 million. It was one of the richest salaries for a pitcher at the time and it earned him $14 million in 2009 and $23 million annually from 2010 to 2015.

In 2011, he agreed to an extension with the Yankees which paid him $25 million in 2016 and gave him a $25 million vesting option in 2017 as long as he didn’t end the 2016 season on the injured list, didn’t spend more than 45 days on the injured list with a left shoulder injury and did not make more than six relief appearances because of a shoulder injury.

He would then re-sign on one-year deals for the last two seasons of his career.

The money he made with the Yankees would be the reason why he’s in the upper-echelon of richest pitchers. In his career, Sabathia made more than $260 million. He retires as the highest-earning pitcher of all-time.

Behind him on the list are Astros pitchers Zack Greinke ($247 million) and Justin Verlander (226 million). Felix Hernandez, who could retire before the start of the 2020 season, has only earned $217 million.

