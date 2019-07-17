CC Sabathia gets into it with the Rays again, this time on a generous third-strike call

CC Sabathia and the Tampa Bay Rays are at it again.

The veteran New York Yankees left-hander found himself jawing with the second-place Rays during the middle of the sixth inning on Tuesday. Soon, benches cleared and we had another Yankees-Rays conflicts on our hands.

The cause of the initial argument was a rather generous strike call Sabathia received against Rays outfielder Avisail Garcia to end the top of the sixth. Garcia was visibly not pleased with the call, prompting a staredown from Sabathia as he walked toward the dugout.

The squabble soon escalated to the point that Sabatha had to be held back by shortstop Didi Gregorius from physically engaging with Garcia.

After the game, an 8-3 win, Sabathia chalked up to the confrontation as a “misunderstanding.”

For his part, Garcia simply sounded bewildered on why Sabathia would fly off the handle for something as simple as a look.

Sabathia’s personal feud with the Rays dates back to the end of last season, when the 38-year-old willfully cost himself a shot at a $500,000 bonus by getting ejected for intentionally throwing at Rays catcher Jesus Sucre after an exchange of HBPs between the teams. The incident also resulted in a five-game suspension for Sabathia.

The conflict flaired up again in May when Sabathia nearly hit Rays star Austin Meadows and later appeared to yell, "I definitely was trying to hit [him]."

CC Sabathia keeps finding ways to get into it with the Rays. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
