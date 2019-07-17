CC Sabathia gets into it with the Rays again, this time on a generous third-strike call
CC Sabathia and the Tampa Bay Rays are at it again.
The veteran New York Yankees left-hander found himself jawing with the second-place Rays during the middle of the sixth inning on Tuesday. Soon, benches cleared and we had another Yankees-Rays conflicts on our hands.
The cause of the initial argument was a rather generous strike call Sabathia received against Rays outfielder Avisail Garcia to end the top of the sixth. Garcia was visibly not pleased with the call, prompting a staredown from Sabathia as he walked toward the dugout.
CC Sabathia and Avisail Garcia exchanged some ~words~ after CC got an, um, generous third called strike to end the sixth inning. Everything settled down quickly. pic.twitter.com/0Z0vXqQeqB
— Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) July 17, 2019
The squabble soon escalated to the point that Sabatha had to be held back by shortstop Didi Gregorius from physically engaging with Garcia.
After the game, an 8-3 win, Sabathia chalked up to the confrontation as a “misunderstanding.”
CC Sabathia said that it was a “misunderstanding” between him and Avisail Garcia, then added, “there’s no love lost” between him and the Rays.
— Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) July 17, 2019
For his part, Garcia simply sounded bewildered on why Sabathia would fly off the handle for something as simple as a look.
Avisail Garcia said he “didn’t say anything” to Sabathia and that CC got mad “for no reason”. Added that he respected CC, but didn’t know why he got mad.
— Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) July 17, 2019
Sabathia’s personal feud with the Rays dates back to the end of last season, when the 38-year-old willfully cost himself a shot at a $500,000 bonus by getting ejected for intentionally throwing at Rays catcher Jesus Sucre after an exchange of HBPs between the teams. The incident also resulted in a five-game suspension for Sabathia.
The conflict flaired up again in May when Sabathia nearly hit Rays star Austin Meadows and later appeared to yell, "I definitely was trying to hit [him]."
