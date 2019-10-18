CC Sabathia exits potential final appearance with shoulder injury

New York Yankees veteran pitcher CC Sabathia exited the top of the eighth inning of Game 4 of the ALCS in the middle of a two-out at-bat with a left shoulder injury. It was likely the final appearance of a Hall of Fame career.

Sabathia, 39, entered the game with the Yankees down 7-3 in relief of Adam Ottavino, with two runners on base. A run came home on a fielding error before Sabathia retired Carlos Correa and hit Robinson Chirinos.

Trainers came out to assess Sabathia, though it was unclear to viewers where he was feeling discomfort. He got back on the mound to try one more pitch, but could not continue. Sabathia walked off the field for perhaps the last time of his 19-year career to a standing ovation.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia may have thrown the last pitch of his likely Hall of Fame career. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The six-time All-Star Sabathia made 22 starts this season, his 11th with the Yankees, going 5-8 with a 4.95 ERA. He announced in February that this season would be his last.

“All I ever wanted for people to remember me was as a good teammate," Sabathia said during the announcement. "I look forward to 2019 being a championship season for us, and I'm going to give everything I have and leave it out on the field."

And if this was the end, he certainly did.

More from Yahoo Sports: