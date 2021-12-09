CC Sabathia doesn't want to hear anymore about Clint Frazier: 'That kid played f--king 15 games in the big leagues'

Clint Frazier reacts strikeout cropped 6/28/21

After being released by the Yankees, Clint Frazier signed a deal with the Chicago Cubs.

CC Sabathia wants everyone to just get over it and move on already.

Sabathia is more specifically referring to Frazier taking a jab at the Yanks while sharing his excitement about joining the Cubs, saying "so am I" when a fan said he's glad he's out of the Bronx. Let's just say Sabathia didn't hold back how he felt.

"If I see another Clint Frazier story, bro, I'm gonna punch somebody in the f--king face," he said on the R2C2 Podcast, per Audacy's John Healy. "S--t is ridiculous. That kid played 15 games in the f--king big leagues. Get the f--k out of here with all these stupid ass f--king stories.”

Sabathia has been known to not have a filter when sharing his thoughts on something, but he clearly doesn't like all the attention Frazier is getting.

He didn't, of course, play just 15 games in the bigs. However, the point Sabathia is making here is that he never played a full season in New York. The most games he played with the Yankees was in 2019 when he totaled 69 appearances.

Frazier played 66 games this past season after winning the left field job out of spring training, but vertigo-like symptoms caused him to miss the rest of the year after posting a .186/.317/.317 slash line in that span. In turn, the Yanks thought it best to part ways with him and he found a new opportunity.

When told by co-host Ryan Ruocco that he could prove everyone wrong and turn things around in Chicago, Sabathia did reply, "I hope so."

But, for now, he doesn't want to hear another peep about Frazier and the Yankees.