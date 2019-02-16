CC Sabathia confirms retirement plans, earns praise from Derek Jeter, LeBron James

CC Sabathia made his retirement plans official on Saturday.

Speaking to the media at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla., the New York Yankees left-hander announced that 2019 will be his 19th and final season.

#Yankees LHP CC Sabathia announces that 2019 will be his final @mlb season: pic.twitter.com/GMfNVIOxxZ — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) February 16, 2019





The announcement was a family affair. Not only were Sabathia’s wife, kids and other close relatives in attendance, but so too was his baseball family. The entire Yankees organization came out to fully support Sabathia as he enters the final chapter of a potentially Hall of Fame worthy career.

The Yankees also presented statements from several of Sabathia’s former teammates, including Derek Jeter, as well as other sports and entertainment stars. Among them was LeBron James, whose time with the Cleveland Cavaliers overlapped Sabathia’s stint with the Cleveland Indians.

The Yankees amassed a wide array of voices about Sabathia’s career, from Derek Jeter to LeBron James to Steve Kerr to Fat Joe: pic.twitter.com/sN1dbPYcsE — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) February 16, 2019





Much praise was given to Sabathia for competitive nature and his tireless efforts to give back to the community.

Statement from Derek Jeter:

“I had the pleasure of competing against CC and also with him, and have always considered him one of my favorite teammates. He rose to and exceeded the expectations and pressure, especially during his time with the Yankees, and was a key piece to the 2009 championship team. CC embodies what it means to be a professional athlete and has been an incredible ambassador for Baseball. He has an unwavering commitment to success on the field and an even greater desire to give back through his foundation work off the field.

Statement from Lebron James:

“I want to congratulate CC on an incredible Major League career. Not only is he one of the best pitchers to ever play the game, but he’ll also go down as one of the great competitors to ever pick up a baseball. His genuine love of the game and his undeniable passion have brought so much joy to fans for 19 seasons. It’s been an honor to watch him play and I’m excited to see what he’ll take on next. Congrats my friend.”

New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia, pictured with son Carter, received praise from Derek Jeter and LeBron James after confirming plans to retire following 2019 season. (AP)

As part of the announcement, the Yankees also revealed that Sabathia will be organizing special events for 42 local Boys & Girls Club members in each city he visits for the final time in 2019.

When asked why now was the right time to step down, Sabathia cited concerns about his knee.

Sabathia said the decison was easy. “It’s time. My knee, and the shape that it’s in.” Wanted to finish it in New York, but “I didn’t want to overstay my welcome.” — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) February 16, 2019





The six-time All-Star has been dealing with right knee issues for several years, and has said in the past he will eventually require a knee replacement. He underwent minor procedures in 2016 and 2018.

Sabathia, 38, also had an angioplasty for a blocked artery in December, shortly after re-signing with the Yankees on a one-year, $8 million contract in November. The heart issue is not expected to impact Sabathia’s preparation or performance.

Sabathia was definitely solid when healthy last season. He posted a 3.65 ERA with 140 strikeouts and 51 walks across 153 innings. He’s looking to finish just as strongly in 2019, while the Yankees hope to send him out with a championship celebration.

