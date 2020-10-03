CC Sabathia on Carlos Correa: 'The kid is a clown'

CC Sabathia still has some ill-will toward the Houston Astros from their sign-stealing scandal in 2017.

After sweeping the Minnesota Twins in the Wild Card Series, Astros' infielder Carlos Correa taunted Astros' haters - otherwise known as baseball fans - saying that "people are mad" and "don't want to see us here."

"W'e're a solid team," he continued. "We won a series on the road in Minnesota, so what are they gonna say now?"

The former Yankee ace and his cohost, Ryan Ruocco, ripped Correa on their podcast, R2C2, for his recent comments testing Astros' haters upon sweeping the Minnesota Twins.



"They cheated, and then they're mad at us," Sabathia retaliated. "Like get the f--- out of here. It's a f---ing joke. And then you finish under .500 this year. Like, shut the f--- up. The kid's a clown, man. I'm sorry."



Sabathia, of course, was on the 2017 Yankees' team that lost to the Astros in that year's ALCS in seven games, losing all four games in Houston. Sabathia was the losing pitcher in Game 7.

"You know what's crazy? I'm so conflicted, because I'm so close to [Astros' manager] Dusty [Baker], and I love Dusty. He's like a big uncle. That's my guy...,but man, f--- them dudes, man."

Sabathia also reminded Correa of who his opponent was.

"Y'all beat a team that's lost 18-straight f---ing playoff games," he said.

The Yankees have a chance to face the Astros in the ALCS for the third time in four years - they would face off if the Yankees take down the Rays, and the Astros beat the Oakland A's.