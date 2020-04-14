CBT Podcast: Ty-Shon Alexander, Immanuel Quickley are gone, and a mid-major player draft

Rob Dauster and Bobby Reagan are back to talk through anything and everything you need to know about in the world of college hoops. After working through the beers they’re drinking, the shows they are binging and the ways they are trying to survive quarantine life, Rob and Bob talk through Ty-Shon Alexander and Immanuel Quickley declaring for the NBA draft and Ziaire Williams committing to Stanford. The pod closes with Mock Draft SZN: Mid-Major players. Let’s go!

