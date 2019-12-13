CBT Podcast: Texas Tech is back, Michigan is not, the college hoops all-decade team

Rob Dauster and Bobby Reagan are back to breakdown everything that happened on Tuesday night, as Texas Tech because the third unranked team and fourth team overall to land a win over the No. 1 team in the country. They spend 30 minutes on the Red Raiders and the Cardinals before discussing the issues that Michigan has had recently, arguing about whether or not Kansas can be ranked No. 1 in the country and diving into some discussion about who the best teams and players of the decade are. At the end, they break down the four biggest games of the college hoops weekend.

Scroll to continue with content Ad