Rob Dauster and Bobby Reagan are back for another edition of the Run It Back series, this time with a deep dive into Duke’s thrilling win over UCF in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. During the breakdown, Rob and Bob dive headfirst into conversations about Tacko Fall and the stigma of being 7-6, whether Duke has been a disappointment during the one-and-done era, Zion Williamson’s imprint on the college game and whether or not fancy beers are worth buying.

CBT Podcast: Running back Duke vs. UCF from 2019 originally appeared on NBCSports.com