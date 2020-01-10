CBT Podcast: Roy Williams is mean, Rutgers or Virginia, and we need to talk about Baylor

Rob Dauster and Bobby Reagan are back for another Friday episode of the College Basketball Talk podcast. They open with a discussion on Roy Williams and whether or not he was too harsh laying into his team publicly this week. Then they get into Rutgers and whether or not the Scarlet Knights have a brighter future than Virginia. They also discuss Baylor, Texas Tech, Quade Green and take a deep dive into the betting lines for the biggest games this weekend.

