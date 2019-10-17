CBT Podcast: Penny Hardaway and the Big Ten Preview
Rob Dauster was joined by Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway for the latest episode of the College Basketball Talk podcast. Afterwards, Scott Phillips jumped onto the pod to walk through a full breakdown of every team in the Big Ten. Does Michigan State have the NBA-level talent to win a title? Can Maryland live up to their lofty expectations? There are new eras at Michigan, Purdue and Wisconsin to discuss. Who is best set up for success? Ohio State and Illinois are trending up, Iowa and Minnesota are trending down, and the Mayor is back!
Here is the full rundown:
OPEN: Penny Hardaway
15:45: Big Ten overview
20:05: Illinois
26:55: Indiana
31:30: Iowa
35:45: Maryland
40:25: Michigan
45:30: Michigan State
51:35: Minnesota
54:40: Nebraska
57:15: Northwestern
59:20: Ohio State
1:03:30: Penn State
1:07:45: Purdue
1:13:45: Rutgers
1:17:00: Wisconsin