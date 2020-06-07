CBT Podcast: Oklahoma State’s postseason ban is a joke, the NBA draft withdrawal deadline

Rob Dauster
NBC Sports

Rob Dauster and Bobby Reagan are back to talk through all the news and notes from the last week in college basketball, including a ridiculous postseason ban that was handed down to Oklahoma State on Friday and news on a new deadline for underclassmen to withdraw from the NBA draft. Plus, they talk about the alleged racist comments made by Texas State head coach Danny Kaspar.

