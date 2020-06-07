CBT Podcast: Oklahoma State’s postseason ban is a joke, the NBA draft withdrawal deadline

Rob Dauster and Bobby Reagan are back to talk through all the news and notes from the last week in college basketball, including a ridiculous postseason ban that was handed down to Oklahoma State on Friday and news on a new deadline for underclassmen to withdraw from the NBA draft. Plus, they talk about the alleged racist comments made by Texas State head coach Danny Kaspar.

