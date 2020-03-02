CBT Podcast: Michigan State is back, this season is Tony Bennett’s Mona Lisa?

Rob Dauster
NBC Sports

Rob Dauster and Bobby Reagan are back for another edition of the Monday Overreactions podcast. They debate whether or not Michigan State is back, if Maryland was ever worthy of the hype, if Shaka Smart is still going to get fired for the guy he just beat and whether or not this season is the best coaching job of Tony Bennett’s career.

RELATEDBubble Watch | Bracketology | Conference Tournaments

CBT Podcast: Michigan State is back, this season is Tony Bennett’s Mona Lisa? originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next