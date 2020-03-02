CBT Podcast: Michigan State is back, this season is Tony Bennett’s Mona Lisa?
Rob Dauster and Bobby Reagan are back for another edition of the Monday Overreactions podcast. They debate whether or not Michigan State is back, if Maryland was ever worthy of the hype, if Shaka Smart is still going to get fired for the guy he just beat and whether or not this season is the best coaching job of Tony Bennett’s career.
