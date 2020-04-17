On Thursday, Jalen Green announced that he will not be attending college and instead enroll in a new program that the G League is unveiling for elite prospects that are looking for a place to burn their one-and-done season. Where will he be playing? Who will he be playing against? What does this mean for college basketball? Rob Dauster and Bobby Reagan break it all down for you.

CBT Podcast: Jalen Green is heading to the G League. What does it mean? originally appeared on NBCSports.com