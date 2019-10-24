CBT Podcast: Gregg Marshall and the Pac-12 Preview

Rob Dauster was able to sit down with Gregg Marshall, who shared a couple of terrific stories about Fred VanVleet while also talking through the name, image and likeness story and what it will take to get him out of Wichita. After that, Rob was joined by Scott Phillips to preview the Pac-12. Here is the full rundown of the podcast.

OPEN: Gregg Marshall

Arizona: 23:45

Arizona State: 32:25

Cal: 37:50

Colorado: 40:45

Oregon: 45:00

Oregon State: 53:30

Stanford: 56:45

UCLA: 1:00:00

USC: 1:06:20

Utah: 1:12:05

Washington: 1:14:30

Washington State: 1:20:35