Rob Dauster and Bobby Reagan are back today to discuss the commitment of the best prospect in all of high school basketball. Emoni Bates says he’s going to Michigan State. Will he ever end up on campus? When will that be? Is he going pro? Is he reclassifying? And why should a player that is being compared to Kevin Durant also be discussed in the same breath as Andrew Wiggins? It’s all in this podcast.

The link to the column that Rob wrote is here.

The podcast that Rob mentions can be found here, and the specific discussion on the delayed change to the one-and-done rule is at the 30:50 mark.

CBT Podcast: Emoni Bates commits to Michigan State originally appeared on NBCSports.com