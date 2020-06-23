CBT Podcast: Cade Cunningham stays at Oklahoma State and Big East assistants are enacting change

Rob Dauster and Bobby Reagan are back to talk through two major developments in the world of college basketball, specifically Cade Cunningham’s decision to remain at Oklahoma State despite the possibility of a postseason ban as well as the formation of the Coaches For Action, a coalition of 21 minority assistant coaches in the conference that are pushing to create actionable change. To cap off the pod, Rob and Bob dive headlong into one of their most entertaining segments to date: Assigning college basketball teams to specific beer styles. Enjoy.

