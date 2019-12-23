CBT Podcast: Bill Self and Jay Wright agree, college basketball has no great players

Rob Dauster and Bobby Reagan are back to talk about yet another wild weekend in college basketball. No. 1 lost again, for the fifth time this season, and afterwards, Bill Self and Jay Wright told America that your favorite college basketball podcast hosts were correct about college basketball being down. Also: Ohio State beat Kentucky, St. John’s beat Arizona, San Diego State is the new Wichita State and Rob nailed a Mamadi Diakite hot take and no one is going to care about it.

