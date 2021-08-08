"CBS Weekend News" headlines for Sunday, August 8, 2021
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Jericka Duncan."
Connor Williams and Aaron Donald got into it two plays into the team period on Saturday in a joint practice that had tempers flaring. | From @ToddBrock24f7
One of Aaron Rodgers' old teammates predicts the Green Bay Packers quarterback will join the New Orleans Saints in 2022:
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.
Josh Rosen has become the forgotten man from the quarterback class of 2018. His 2021 training camp is turning forgettable, too. “I think he started off real well,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Sunday regarding Rosen. “I think he’s taken a couple of steps back the last few practices. You know, it was unfortunate on [more]
There's no quit in the Giants as they came back to beat the Brewers again on Sunday.
Fans have questioned the rules behind the modern pentathlon after several competitors were hindered by horses who had no interest in complying with their instructions.
This was frightening.
The United States continues to add medals to its overall count at the Tokyo Olympics. Here is every piece of hardware from the Games.
A final day flurry of golds pushed Team USA to the top of the medal table at the Tokyo Games.
Mike Tomlin said Kevin Dotson has done nothing to earn first-team reps.
Check out this snippet from Troy Polamalu's HOF speech.
The Los Angeles Lakers gave Kelly Oubre an offer in free agency, though he ultimately went elsewhere.
Gregg Popovich doesn't just preach defense.
Here is how the field finished behind Hendrick Motorsports drivers Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott at Watkins Glen International.
The United States had never won gold in indoor women's volleyball ... until Sunday in Tokyo. This is the story of how they did it.
The best facts and figures to come out of UFC 265, which saw Ciryl Gane make history with his interim title win over Derrick Lewis.
Anthony Rizzo, who chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, tested positive for the coronavirus, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday.
Legendary Steelers safety Troy Polamalu had plenty of people to thank during his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech.
Jimmy Johnson began his thank yous with Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, who served as his presenter. But who would have expected the former coach to thank Cowboys owner Jerry Jones second? Jones and Johnson’s relationship is well documented, but it seems to have thawed since Jones and then Johnson have earned induction into [more]
Hollywood will come to Iowa next Thursday, as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet at a special temporary field near the property used in the Field of Dreams film. The game was postponed from its planned 2020 debut by the pandemic, and marks the first major league baseball game in Iowa. […]