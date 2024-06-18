CBS: Two Jaguars among NFL’s top 100 players of 2024

CBS senior writer Pete Prisco included two Jaguars in his annual ranking of the top 100 players of the NFL on Tuesday, naming Jacksonville’s Josh Allen the league’s No. 23 overall player and No. 6 edge rusher and Trevor Lawrence as the No. 62 player and No. 10 quarterback.

Prisco’s top 100 was crafted “based on my evaluations, as well as some conversations with some league personnel,” he wrote in the article. “Mostly, though, it’s my list. So get mad at me.”

Allen took Lawrence’s former No. 23 spot on Prisco’s list this year after entering 2023 unranked.

In addition to his top 100 inclusion, Allen earned a five-year, $141.3 million contract extension from the Jaguars this offseason for the career performance he put together last year.

“[Allen] had his breakout season with 17 1/2 sacks in 2023, earning him a big contract extension from the team. He is a relentless pass rusher, who is good against the run as well. He proved to many — me included — that he can be a game-wrecker. (Last season: Not ranked)”

Allen also recorded single-season personal bests of 17 tackles for loss and 33 quarterback hits, leading to his second career Pro Bowl selection. His 45 career sacks rank second in Jaguars history, with the No. 1 mark, 55 by Tony Brackens, in sight.

While Lawrence fell almost 40 spots down this year’s list compared to last, Prisco believes the 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick is bound to bounce back in 2024 after receiving his own mega-extension from the Jaguars. Jacksonville gave Lawrence a five-year deal worth $275 million on Thursday.

The Jaguars opened the 2023 season 8-3, while Lawrence completed 67.9% of his passes for 3,004 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions in nearly 12 games, before suffering his first of three considerable injuries near the end of the year.

He went down with a high-ankle sprain in the fourth quarter of Week 13, suffered a concussion in Week 15 and sprained the A/C joint in his throwing shoulder during Week 16, forcing him out of Week 17 before returning for the season finale.

Lawrence completed 60% of his passes for 1,012 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in the four games he played through injury.

“[Lawrence’s] 2023 season was a disappointment for a lot of reasons, including injury. He threw 21 touchdown passes and 14 picks as he pressed at times. I think he bounces back — with a hefty new contract — and has an MVP-type of season that will vault him up this list. (Last season: No. 23)”

Former Jaguars and current Miami cornerback Jalen Ramsey also made the list, ranked No. 43 overall and No. 5 at his position.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire