CBS trolls Jets with hilarious graphic for Week 17 game vs. Patriots originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New York Jets will not be participating in the AFC playoffs next month, and CBS trolled them during Sunday's Week 17 broadcast with a pretty funny graphic.

The Jets were at Gillette Stadium to take on the AFC East champion New England Patriots in the regular-season finale, and CBS wanted to make sure everyone was aware of New York's place in the AFC standings.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Jets lost 38-3 to the Patriots to finish 4-12 on the season. They have missed the playoffs for the eight consecutive season.

New York now will turn its attention to April's 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, while New England rests during Wild Card Weekend and prepares for its AFC Divisional Round opponent.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.