CBS Sports writer offers mea culpa for picking LSU to win the SEC West

LSU entered the 2023 season with high expectations.

The team ranked in the top five of the preseason polls, and after winning the SEC West in the first season under coach Brian Kelly, many thought this team would repeat as division champions and even compete for a playoff spot after going 10-4 in 2022.

CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee was one of those people, but unfortunately for Sallee and Tigers fans alike, it didn’t come to pass. In his annual postseason accountability column, in which he addresses the “good,” “bad” and “ugly” in his preseason predictions, his pick of LSU as division champions fell squarely in the “bad” category.

It’s remarkable that quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy and produced a statistical season comparable to former Tigers starter and 2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow … and LSU was still out of the division title race in early November. Why? Because its defense was an abject disaster and it lost two of its first six conference games. If LSU just had a mediocre defense, it probably would have topped Ole Miss, Alabama and rolled into the SEC Championship Game with a chance at the CFP — even with a loss to Florida State to open the season. Instead, the Tigers were a laughingstock.

Thanks to those aforementioned losses, LSU didn’t even finish second in the division, instead falling to third behind the Rebels and Crimson Tide, which did ultimately reach the College Football Playoff after winning the SEC.

The Tigers will hope for a better result in 2024, though they have to replace many pieces from that offensive unit.

