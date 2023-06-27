CBS Sports: Where Michigan football’s schedule ranks in the Big Ten

The SEC conference may be labeled by many as the toughest around with the likes of Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee — Florida and Texas A&M are bound to rebound this season too.

But the Big Ten conference is no slouch and some may think it’s the best football conference around. Michigan is back, after winning the Big Ten two years in a row. Ohio State is always in the College Football Playoff picture and Penn State is always rated extremely high to begin the season. Wisconsin and Minnesota are two other teams that appear to be on their way up and will challenge for the West this season.

Tom Fornelli with CBS Sports ranked all the Big Ten teams by strength of schedule entering the 2023 season.

Fornelli believes Michigan has a favorable schedule this season and he has the Wolverines slated in the No. 9 spot.

The Wolverines played one of the easiest nonconference schedules in the country last season, and it worked out well, so why change things up? While it’s a little harder this year, I wouldn’t anticipate home games against East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green as major obstacles. Outside of the season finale against Ohio State, the Wolverines could be favored by at least three scores in every home game. They also get a favorable West draw with Nebraska, Minnesota and Purdue, though the Nebraska and Minnesota games are on the road in consecutive weeks.

Michigan absolutely has a favorable schedule this year — espeially at home. However, the Wolverines do have a few challenging away games like Nebraska and Minnesota in back-to-back weeks. The maize and blue also go to Penn State, but it won’t be a night game which makes the enviroment a little better for Michgian. Plus, the Wolverines will travel to East Lansing to take on MSU — rivalry games can always be crazy.

With this year being the last season the CFP will have four teams in it, this feels like another year the Wolverines could be back in it.

Here is how Fornelli ranked the Big Ten teams by SOS:

Minnesota Purdue Michigan State Indiana Illinois Rutgers Ohio State Nebraska Michigan Northwestern Wisconsin Iowa Maryland Penn State

