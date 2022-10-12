CBS Sports weekly SEC projections includes primetime Florida vs LSU matchup

CBS Sports has released their weekly SEC game projections, with Barrett Sallee projecting a close win for the Orange and Blue over the visiting LSU Tigers.

Both Florida and LSU have a lot of similarities heading into this rivalry game. Both teams are 4-2. Both teams have suffered losses to Tennessee. Both teams are in their first season with a new head coach, with LSU’s Brian Kelly and Florida’s Billy Napier making their debuts in the rivalry.

What separates these teams are the recent events leading up to this matchup. The Tigers outplayed last week against a surging Tennessee team, losing 40-13. The week before, LSU capitalized on an Auburn collapse, scoring 17 unanswered points to beat Auburn 24-17.

Florida has regained some much-needed momentum. The season started with an upset win over the defending Pac-12 champion Utah Utes. The Gators then lost a close game to Kentucky that was full of mistakes and snuck by an inferior USF team. Despite losing to Tennessee, the offense felt rejuvenated in the effort. That carried over to the dominant win over Eastern Washington and the tough victory over Missouri last weekend.

With an LSU win, the Tigers can put themselves in a good position to knock off an undefeated Ole Miss team the following week, before their bye week. A Florida win would give the Gators their third straight win, and a massive morale boost for the fan base. The LSU game is the first of a three-game stretch that could be considered Florida’s toughest of the season. A bye week, followed by the Georgia game and a road game to Texas A&M.

Kickoff for the Florida-LSU game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

