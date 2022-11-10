CBS Sports weekly SEC projections includes Florida vs South Carolina matchup

CBS Sports released their weekly SEC game projections, with Barrett Sallee projecting a comfortable victory for the Gators over the visiting South Carolina Gamecocks.

Florida has been steadily improving on the field in Billy Napier’s first year as head coach. The results may not necessarily show that with the Gators’ record at 5-4, but the offensive performances in the last three games (spearheaded by Anthony Richardson) have shown signs of improvement. The defense, while still starting off sluggish, has shown the ability to make second-half adjustments in recent games, along with an increased emphasis on pressuring the opposing quarterback.

South Carolina has secured bowl eligibility for the second time under Shame Beamer. His ability to turn around the team in two seasons speaks to how good of a coach he is. The Gamecocks sit at 6-3 on the season and are led under center by former Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler.

CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee had this to say when previewing Saturday’s matchup:

Is it time to believe in Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson? Yep. He has topped 275 yards or more in total offense in each of the last three games — 7.38 yards per play. He hasn’t thrown an interception since Oct. 8, and is coming off back-to-back passing performances of 200 or more yards. On the other side, Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler has been a turnover machine and will be rattled by the intimidating atmosphere in The Swamp. This will be a two-score game, even if it’s tight through three quarters. Pick: Florida

Sallee has a lot of confidence in Richardson — as he should. His consistent play over the past three games has transformed Florida’s offense into a dangerous one. Sporting one of the nation’s best rushing offenses, the Gators use that threat to get their receivers some space to make plays. The redshirt sophomore’s rushing ability and his outstanding pocket presence keep defenses honest, as they’ll never know when the agile play-caller can simply make a play on his own.

Saturday will also serve as Senior Day for the Gators, where they will honor their graduating players in a ceremony before the game. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. EST and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

