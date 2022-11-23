CBS Sports’ Week 12 re-rank sees Gators take steep fall

The latest CBS Sports rankings saw Florida football take a significant fall. It is currently the No. 49 team in the nation and the No. 9 team in the SEC — a drop of 19 spots overall and three spots in the SEC.

The Gators are coming off a disappointing 31-24 loss to Vanderbilt, putting them at 6-5, with all five of their losses coming in SEC play. The Gators looked horrendous in that game as injuries, penalties, and inconsistent play all played a part in the loss.

Offensively, Florida couldn’t establish its dominant run game, recording 45 total rush yards, with 30 of those yards coming on two runs. Defensively, penalties reared their ugly head. Vanderbilt even scored a touchdown on a muffed punt that went into the end zone. Overall, not a great day at the office.

Florida’s final regular season game will be played on the road when they take a short trip to Tallahassee to take on Florida State in a special Black Friday edition of the Sunshine State Showdown. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST and the game will be broadcast on ABC Sports.

Related

Two Gators projected to sit during bowl season by 247Sports Florida's top defensive commit visiting this fellow SEC school This blue-chip Gators commit to play in prestigious Polynesian Bowl EA Sports delays NCAA football title until 2024 SEC editors lay out their picks for the final week of the season

List

Dooley's Dozen: What every Gators fan needs to know about Florida State

List

Gators drop in ESPN's Week 12 FPI update after being upset by Vanderbilt

List

Florida loses all support in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll following loss to Vanderbilt

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire