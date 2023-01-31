CBS Sports has Vikings taking an edge rusher in round one

The Minnesota Vikings have a lot of different avenues they could go down this offseason when it comes to their roster. There has been speculation that the Vikings could move on from Za’Darius Smith or Danielle Hunter this season.

If they do, the Vikings could be looking for an edge rusher. In Ryan Wilson’s latest mock draft from CBS Sports, he had the Vikings filling that need by taking LSU edge rusher BJ Ojulari.

“BJ Ojulari, whose brother played at Georgia and plays for the Giants, had a solid campaign for the Tigers, and he has many of the same explosive qualities that made his brother so hard to block for the Bulldogs. Ojulari could end up being better than Azeez, and that’s saying something.”

While there is still a lot to play out this offseason, adding Ojulari could make sense for the Vikings even if they don’t move on from Smith and Hunter. It would give the Vikings a good prospect and a young edge rusher to build on in the future.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire