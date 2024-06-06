CBS Sports: Take the under on the Bills’ win total in 2024

After an offseason of turnover, the under in sportsbooks for the Buffalo Bills sounds good to CBS Sports.

The outlet went team-by-team in the AFC East and took the over/under for each side. Here’s where things get curious…

CBS Sports decided the under for the Bills was the choice, and the same can be said for the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots.

That’s right, the outlet thinks every team’s under could hit in 2024.

While Buffalo’s under being taken is a knock against the Bills, in this scenario, they could still win a fifth-straight divisional crown at least…

Here’s the over/under for each team in the AFC East:

Bills: 10.5

Jets: 9.5

Dolphins: 9.5

Patriots: 4.5

On the Bills specifically, here’s how CBS Sports broke down the team’s over/under in 2024:

Personally I think the Bills are underrated this season relative to public perception. Everyone is treating the Bills like they’re gonna crater this year mainly because they lost Stefon Diggs. The losses on defense are substantially more concerning, although they did a nice job replenishing the cupboard in the offseason. Buffalo still has Josh Allen by the way, even if his weapons are depleted. It almost feels like the Bills saw the Chiefs win without a true No. 1 wide receiver and said “hey let’s try that too” even though they don’t need to play on All-Madden without a Super Bowl win in tow. If you count their playoff game loss to KC, the Bills went 6-7 in one score games, including two overtime losses. Their point differential suggested a 12-win team and they only won 11, so there’s some room for positive regression. Dalton Kincaid could be the focal point of the passing game and this may be an offense that runs the ball a lot more under Joe Brady as well. I’m leaning under at the current number and price but wouldn’t actually bet it right now.

