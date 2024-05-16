CBS Sports thrusts Kirk Ferentz into top tier of Power Four coaches

Longevity is a skill that sometimes gets missed today, but it is one that is precious when done right. Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz is a model of longevity and consistency.

He has been succeeding in winning games in every single way imaginable during his tenure at Iowa. Some have been pretty, some rather ugly, but a win is a win at the end of the day.

Kirk Ferentz’s ability to win games and overcome historically bad offenses deserves credit as he lead Iowa to 10 wins last year. That performance has him up 12 spots in CBS Sports’ Power Four coaching rankings to No. 18 in the nation.

Kirk Ferentz: For years, Ferentz was ranked highly due to the respect for his consistency. You don’t have to like how Iowa plays, but it was difficult to argue against the results. That respect wavered a bit last season, but Ferentz is back in everybody’s good graces now. The Hawkeyes won 10 games again last year despite one of the worst QB situations in the Power Five, so Ferentz climbs back into the top 25. He’s 196-119 in 25 seasons at Iowa, but the landscape is about to change significantly now that the Big Ten has dropped the divisions. 2023 rank: 30 (+12) – Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

As Tom Fornelli said, Kirk Ferentz is going to have his work cut out for him in this next era of college football, especially the Big Ten. The conference has now moved to a much larger conference with four additions coming from the PAC-12. Recruiting gets harder, travel gets longer, schedules get tougher.

On paper, that seems like a lot to overcome. In reality, it wouldn’t come as a shock to many if Kirk Ferentz continued to find a way to overcome those odds and win games with the Iowa Hawkeyes. It is just what he does.

