CBS Sports three-round mock draft features four Nittany Lions

It’s around that time of year where teams get the opportunity to interview prospects they show interest in. Penn State’s defense will likely have a few players hear their names called early next month in the draft.

With that being said, CBS Sports recently released a three-round mock draft that has four Penn State players going on day two.

Washington Commanders, Jaquan Brisker, Safety

The first one is safety Jaquan Brisker headed to Washington with the 47th overall pick in the second round. If you look at the talent on paper, the Commanders defense should have been in the top 10. Their secondary continues to get young, which means there are plenty of unproven players in that core. Brisker can come in and make an immediate impact on a team that struggled with stopping the big passes. Many people suspect Brisker to make his way into the first round. If he falls, it’s very likely he will be in the top half of the second round. Washington broke the bank on Landon Collins, who is under contract with them until 2025. However, he has not lived up to the potential of that deal and he does have a potential out in 2022.

New Orleans Saints, Jahan Dotson, Wide Receiver

AP Photo/Al Goldis

The next one is wide receiver Jahan Dotson, who CBS Sports has headed to New Orleans. The Saints already have a big-bodied receiver in Michael Thomas. He has not played in a year and if he doesn’t, the Saints are in trouble with their receiver room. Also, if Thomas does play, will it even be in New Orleans? It’s very telling that Thomas is unhappy with his situation in New Orleans. The Saints paid him a great amount of money a few years ago, but that wasn’t enough for him to play.

The Saints have also been in the mix for quarterback Deshaun Watson and there are reports out there that those two are heating up. If he lands there, it could be likely Thomas stays, which could mean another team could pick up Dotson.

Buffalo Bills, Arnold Ebiketie, Defensive End

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The next one is defensive end Arnold Ebiketie, headed to the Bills. Do you want to talk about a team that can never get enough pass rush? It’s the Buffalo Bills. In 2020, they drafted Iowa defensive and AJ Epenesa from Iowa. Last year, they selective both Miami edge rusher Gregory Rousseau and Wake Forest edge rusher Carlos Basham Jr. Does Ebiketie start in Buffalo? It will be tough. But, can he make an immediate impact? Absolutely.

The Bills have continued to strengthen their past rush, and Ebiketie’s length and athleticism would be crucial for a team that does a terrific job getting to the quarterback.

Pittsburgh Steelers, Rasheed Walker, Offensive Tackle

Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports

The last one is offensive tackle Rasheed Walker going to the Steelers in the second round. Sure, he didn’t have the season he had hoped for in 2021. However, he has plenty of impressive tape to look at.

Walker went through multiple coordinators and what stood out was how he adjusted to learning new schemes. This fit also could not make any more sense. Ben Roethlisberger retired. They kept Dwayne Haskins for another year and signed Mitchell Trubisky for two years. If I am a free agent quarterback, I would want to go to Pittsburgh. Their offensive line needs work, and they do need to build with some youth. Walker will be a good start.

