CBS Sports thinks Gators have a chance to beat Seminoles

The grand finale of the college football regular season is nearly nigh as the Florida Gators prepare to take on the Florida State Seminole in Gainesville on Week 13. Ahead of the in-state rivalry matchup, CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee gave his SEC preview and picks including the Gators-Seminoles battle in the Swamp.

“The Gators are in an interesting spot one win from bowl eligibility,” Sallee begins. “They will start backup quarterback Max Brown against No. 5 Florida State… which will also start backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker. Go ahead and drop a massive shoulder-shrug emoji in the headline of this game preview because it’s impossible for anybody to know what will happen.

“Brown played well coming off the bench for the injured Graham Mertz with 98 yards of total offense in the Week 12 loss to Missouri,” he continues. “Keep in mind that Brown rushed for 2,335 yards during his last two seasons in high school, so it will be difficult for the Seminoles to prepare for the possibility of a dual-threat quarterback now that Gators coach Billy Napier has a week to game plan around Brown’s skill set.

“That gives Florida way more than just a puncher’s chance. The Gators are a desperate, dangerous team, and a window is open for them to extend their season. Watch out, Florida State.”

Sallee picked the Orange and Blue to cover the 6.5-point spread.

The Florida-Florida State game will take place inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, with the kickoff slated for 7 p.m. ET and the game broadcasted on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire