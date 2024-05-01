CBS Sports thinks Florida’s DJ Lagway needs to play in 2024

The spring practice season as well as the Orange and Blue game are well in the rearview mirror for the Florida football program but the results from the annual intrasquad scrimmage are still rippling through the sports world.

CBS Sports write Will Backus recently took a look at all of the Southeastern Conference’s spring games now that the dust has settled and offered up his biggest overreaction to each of the 16 member schools’ matchups. Unsurprisingly, the Gators’ five-star freshman quarterback DJ Lagway earned the mention after his electric performance in the Swamp.

Based on what he saw, Backus explains why Lagway needs an on-field role during his debut campaign.

“Graham Mertz was quietly great for Florida last year. He was efficient as a passer with a good command of the offense, and he elevated the play of those around him with accurate throws and sound decision-making,” he begins.

“He’s back for another year in Gainesville, and his starting spot should be relatively secure, but freshman quarterback DJ Lagway has to see the field. If nothing else, he can give Gators faithful reason to hope about the future after a couple of lackluster years under coach Billy Napier. The No. 3 prospect nationally and No. 1 quarterback in the Class of 2024 lived up to the billing in his unofficial Florida debut, completing 12 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns,” Backus continues.

“Both of his touchdown throws absolutely jumped out of his arm and zipped into a tight window to the wide receiver. Lagway is also an excellent rusher, so perhaps Florida can get creative with some packages to get him on the field early on into his career.”

It is hard to disagree with his overall assessment, but it really comes down to what Napier and Co. are comfortable with. After three straight losing seasons, priority No. 1 is to snap that streak.

Florida hosts the Miami Hurricanes for the season opener inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Aug. 31. Kickoff time is still to be determined.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire