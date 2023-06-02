CBS Sports takes Bills over Jets in early Week 1 predictions

The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets will round out the first week of the 2023 NFL season. The two AFC East foes will faceoff in Week 1’s Night Football contest.

Upon the schedule being revealed, the Bills were quickly named the favorite on the road. Buffalo held as high as a three-point edge in New York, but that’s since changed.

The spread at certain sportsbooks is as low as just a point for the Bills–Which is fine by CBS Sports.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The outlet went game-by-game on the Week 1 schedule and made their picks. Rounding it all out is a Buffalo win.

CBS Sports‘ breakdown can be found below:

I may be more bullish on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets in 2023 than anyone. But it’s no guarantee they get off to a hot start with their new quarterback. Rodgers has won a whopping nine straight starts on “Monday Night Football,” but has lost his last two Week 1 starts by a combined score of 61-10! He hasn’t thrown a touchdown in his last two season openers! Even with this game being in New York, give me the Bills to win. The pick: Bills -1

Projected score: Bills 24-21

Related

6 things to know about new Bills OL Brandon Shell Full list of Bills players not participating in Week 2 of OTAs Bills' Dawson Knox on Dalton Kincaid: 'He's a good dude'

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire