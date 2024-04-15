CBS Sports tabs Travis Hunter as the best player in college football this spring

In the eyes of CBS Sports, Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter stands as the best overall player in college football this spring.

CBS Sports writer Blake Brockermeyer released a spring ranking of college football’s top 100 players on Monday and the Buffaloes’ two-way superstar took the No. 1 spot. Close behind, fellow Colorado star Shedeur Sanders was No. 4 overall and the top-ranked quarterback.

The only other CU player featured was edge rusher B.J. Green II, an incoming transfer from Arizona State who was ranked No. 77.

For Hunter and Sanders, their respectable spots on Brockermeyer’s list should only fuel any Heisman Trophy buzz. Both players were in the conversation early last season before injuries and team struggles halted their campaigns.

Here’s some of what Brockermeyer wrote on Hunter:

Former No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter leads my list as the top overall player in the country entering the 2024 season. He is a generational player and, if he took fewer snaps offensively at wide receiver, would be even more effective for Colorado’s defense. Hunter missed a handful of games after taking a cheap shot in the Colorado State game and still notched 1,044 snaps. He had seven games with more than 100 snaps, doing so as a two-way player. That is more than two seasons worth of reps for the typical defender

Clearly, Hunter’s ability to endure a high number of snaps on both offense and defense played a major factor in his landing the top spot.

In between Hunter and Sanders, CBS Sports ranked Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. as the second-best player in college football, and Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham was third.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire