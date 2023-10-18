CBS Sports suggests Falcons trade for Jets defender

Over the last two offseasons, the Atlanta Falcons have invested significant resources into rebuilding their pass rush. While the team has clearly gotten better up front, there’s still room for improvement.

The Falcons are averaging just under two sacks per game (1.7) this season, with a sack percentage of 5.15. Last year, Atlanta averaged 1.2 sacks per game, which was tied with the Bears for the worst rate in the NFL.

Despite the progress the Falcons have made, CBS Sports suggested the team make a move for another pass-rusher before the trade deadline. In one of 15 proposed trade deadline deals, CBS Sports has Atlanta sending a sixth-round pick to the Jets for defensive lineman Carl Lawson.

The 28-year-old veteran signed a long-term deal with the Jets in 2021 but is set to hit the open market this offseason after the team voided the remaining years of his deal.

Atlanta would essentially be giving a sixth-round pick away for a half-season rental. Lawson is on track for his worst statistical season to date. The pass-rusher has only managed to pressure the quarterback twice and has yet to record a QB hit this season.

Lawson has recorded at least five sacks over each of the last three seasons. His best year came in 2017 when he had 8.5 sacks for the Bengals. The Falcons have $7.6 million in salary cap space after releasing safety Jaylinn Hawkins.

