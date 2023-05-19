CBS Sports suggests that Auburn fans should be patient with Hugh Freeze

Rome was not built in a day… or rebuilt for that matter.

New Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze has been given the task of rebuilding a college football program that twice reached the top of the college football world last decade by winning a national title and playing for another. The resources are there for Freeze to make Auburn the SEC power it once was, but it may take time suggests CBS Sports’ Chip Patterson.

Patterson released his college football coaching hire superlatives list this week. He likes Auburn’s hire of Hugh Freeze but feels that it may take several seasons for his work to really show. Freeze has been given the “most likely to win big later” superlative by Patterson.

Freeze leading a program with Auburn’s resources and commitment to winning should lead to yet another program peak for the Tigers. Gene Chizik and Gus Malzahn each led charges all the way to the top of the sport, and the expectation is that eventually Freeze will have a run at an SEC and/or national championship in the College Football Playoff. But the team in 2023 has question marks in the passing attack, a roster that’s undergone some transition through the coaching change and the usual challenges that come with playing Auburn’s schedule (Alabama and Georgia as annual opponents). Auburn has too much of a track record to say that Freeze has a “long leash” — more on that pick below — but everyone does seem to agree that the high ceiling potential is a couple years down the road.

Auburn will feature not only a new coaching staff but an almost entirely different starting unit. Freeze’s work in the transfer portal will be noticed almost immediately, as a new offensive line and receiver unit will make its’ way onto the field, and a new quarterback in Payton Thorne could also take hold of the offense as well.

Defensively, The Tigers will have a new defensive line that will make a name for themselves.

With so many positive changes, it is easy to see why Auburn fans are excited for the Hugh Freeze era to begin. However, with the number of changes, it could take a while to see long-term success. The time is coming, Auburn fans. Get excited.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire