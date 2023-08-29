CBS Sports suggest a Carson Wentz addition for the Bills

The backup quarterback question is very much… still exactly that for the Buffalo Bills.

Since Kyle Allen signed this offseason, he hasn’t exactly inspired a lot of confidence.

Then when Matt Barkley had a good preseason outing when Allen had a bad one… Barkley then laid a stinker the very next game.

What are the Bills to do? CBS Sports floated a name out there: Carson Wentz.

In naming players who could be surprise cuts during the NFL’s roster cut-down day on Tuesday, a very non-surprising suggestion was on there: Barkley.

If released, Barkley would be among the least surprising players to be let go.

That’s because he has been cut by the Bills in the past… only to be brought back as the third-string QB on the practice squad. That very well could happen again in the coming days.

But then in the CBS Sports explanation, Wentz’s name appears:

On his second stint as Josh Allen’s backup, Barkley and newcomer Kyle Allen have been uneven in their fight for No. 2 duties, and now the former is battling an elbow injury after a four-turnover preseason stinker. Owed just $150,000 guaranteed, the journeyman could easily be swapped out for another last-minute addition (Carson Wentz, anyone?).

Wentz has been a free agent all offseason. The 30-year-old was the second-overall pick at the 2016 NFL draft and previously was a second-team All-Pro (2017).

Since then, it’s been downhill in big part due to injuries. He spent the 2022 season with the Washington Commanders and that didn’t go well.

At one point this offseason, Buffalo had the fourth-best odds to sign Wentz. But could he be a fit with the Bills?

In a way, he could be.

Wentz has some athletic ability and size like starting quarterback Josh Allen. In addition, Buffalo already previously had a top-overall draft selection as Allen’s backup in the past via Mitch Trubisky. Finally, the Bills were also recently connected to Trey Lance, an even more recent top pick still on his rookie deal.

Wentz might be a very cost-efficient roll of the dice. Maybe keep his name in mind in the coming days.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire