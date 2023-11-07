CBS Sports still believes Florida football will make it to this bowl game

Florida football’s chances at playing in a bowl game are currently hanging by a thread after dropping a must-win game against Arkansas last weekend at home. Nonetheless, there are still a few members of the sports media who believe in the Orange and Blue despite the grueling gridiron schedule ahead.

While some like USA TODAY Sports’ Erick Smith omitted Billy Napier and Co. from their latest bowl projections, others like ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura still think the Gators will be playing in December. Also in agreement with the latter is CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm, who included Florida among his field of postseason games following Week 10.

According to Palm, Florida is lined up against the Kansas State Wildcats in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 29 in Memphis, Tennessee. This is in contrast to last week’s prediction, which had the Gators facing the Duke Blue Devils in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Next up for Florida are the LSU Tigers, who ranked No. 16 on this list and host the Gators in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Nov. 11, inside Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET and can be watched on the SEC Network.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire