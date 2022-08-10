CBS Sports: Steve Tasker is one of NFL’s top Hall of Fame snubs

Buffalo Bills fans know the massive impact that Steve Tasker had on special teams. Tasker showed the importance of the gunner position on coverage units like never before.

While the gunner position might not be the sexiest spot on a roster, it is a vital position for multiple reasons. Tasker’s contributions should place him in historical importance for the NFL.

Instead, Tasker has been overlooked for the Hall of Fame. For now, we have a consolation.

CBS Sports named Tasker one of the top-20 players not named to the prestigious NFL Hall of Fame.

Here’s the breakdown on Tasker:

One of the greatest special teams players in NFL history, Tasker earned seven Pro Bowl nods from 1987-95. During that span, Tasker helped the Bills become the first franchise to appear in four consecutive Super Bowls. Tasker’s brilliance was on display during the opening minutes of Super Bowl XXVII. With the Cowboys punting from their own 16-yard line, Tasker was lined up against linebacker Robert Jones, a rookie who filled in for an injured starter. Jones didn’t have a chance against Tasker, who beat Jones on an inside move before blocking Mike Saxon’s punt. Tasker’s play set up the game’s first touchdown.

Tasker missed out on his final chance to be voted into the Hall of Fame last year. No longer eligible for the Hall of Fame ballot, Tasker’s fate now rests in the hands of the senior committee.

Tasker recorded 204 special teams tackles and seven blocked punts.

He was a seven-time Pro-Bowl participant. Tasker won the MVP for the event in 1993, becoming the first special teams player to win that honor. Tasker was named to the All-Time NFL Team in 2000.

Rightfully so, Tasker is part of the Bills’ Wall of Fame at Highmark Stadium.

Tasker helped revolutionize the special teams team. Hopefully, the senior committee will give Tasker the honors that he deserves.

