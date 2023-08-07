CBS Sports stamps Iowa Hawkeyes as best college football team in Hawkeye State

Few things divide folks in the state of Iowa like the annual Cy-Hawk Series matchup between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones. There isn’t any gray area. You love one and hate the other. In a way, it is kind of what adds to the beauty of college football and in-state rivalries.

Iowa State did turn things around last year to capture head coach Matt Campbell’s first-ever win against Kirk Ferentz. It stopped a six-game losing streak to Iowa and an 0-5 start for Campbell against the Hawkeyes.

But, the rivalry is still rather one-sided. The Hawkeyes are doubling up the Cyclones with a 46-23 advantage in the all-time series record.

With the domination in the state of Iowa on the field and in recruiting, CBS Sports has named the Iowa Hawkeyes as the best college football team in the state of Iowa entering the 2023 college football season.

This discussion usually comes down to the winner of the Cy-Hawk Trophy, but not this year. Iowa State’s 10-7 win over the Hawkeyes was nice, but Iowa State’s 4-8 record is too much to ignore. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes posted an 8-5 record, won five of their last six games and dominated Kentucky in the Music City Bowl. – Barrett Sallee, CBS Sports

The teams seem to be heading in opposite directions right now as well which doesn’t bode well for the Cyclones. Iowa has Cade McNamara under center looking to ignite a stagnant offense, while Iowa State’s starting quarterback is under a cloud of uncertainty. ISU starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers has been accused of placing bets on Iowa State sporting events, putting his eligibility in serious doubt.

Things will be settled soon enough as the Hawkeyes head to Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 9 to take on the Cyclones at 2:30 p.m. CT.

