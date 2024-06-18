CBS Sports stamps Iowa Hawkeyes as a top-three DB room in America

It feels like each year there is hype and some expectation that the Iowa Hawkeyes are somehow going to be just as good, if not better, on the defensive side of the football.

This is largely in part to the wizardry of defensive coordinator, Phil Parker, and his ability to shut opposing offenses down. Another large part of the equation is the experience that Iowa breeds in its secondary.

Iowa is returning four starters to the secondary this year in Quinn Schulte, Xavier Nwankpa, Jermari Harris, and Sebastian Castro. The four of them have the Hawkeyes as one of the best defensive back units in America.

CBS Sports has slotted the Iowa Hawkeyes as the No. 3 defensive back room in the country ahead of the 2024 college football season.

Ahead of Iowa is the Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 1 and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 2. The rest of the top five after Iowa is the Georgia Bulldogs and rounds out with the Michigan Wolverines.

Iowa’s quarter of defensive backs is returning a ton of production. The group combined for 216 tackles, 6 interceptions, 22 pass breakups, 13.5 tackles for loss, and even contributed two sacks.

