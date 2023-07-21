CBS Sports shows faith in Bills duo of Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis

Not everyone has the most faith in Gabe Davis.

CBS Sports does.

Throughout this offseason, the idea of adding a receiver to the Buffalo Bills roster was a tempting idea for many. It was discussed prior to the 2023 NFL draft and the DeAndre Hopkins speculation only just ended when he finally signed with the Tennessee Titans.

With the offseason essnetially done and dusted, Davis will once again be Buffalo’s starter across from Stefon Diggs in 2023.

Diggs needs little introduction. He’s established as one of the NFL’s best after another All-Pro year in 2022. But can Davis complement him well enough? CBS Sports thinks so.

The outlet named the 10-best receiver tandems in football. The Bills pair finished in a very respectable No. 5 ranking, even ahead of the likes of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and the Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

Here’s how CBS Sports broke down the Diggs-Davis partnership:

Davis proved more mercurial than expected in his debut as a full-timer, but averaging 17+ yards per catch with almost 900 yards and seven scores while battling a lingering ankle injury proved he’s still got the deep-ball athleticism to change games. Diggs, on the other hand, is arguably the most refined route-runner in the sport. Even going on 30, his alpha attitude is nearly unmatched, and it’s a big reason he’s coasted to almost 4,200 yards and 29 scores in the three years since he left the Vikings.

