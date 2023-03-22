CBS Sports sends the Vikings a wide receiver in latest mock draft

After the departure of veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen in free agency, the Minnesota Vikings are faced with a significant gap to fill at the position. As the 2023 NFL Draft approaches, the Vikings will need to consider selecting a promising rookie wide receiver to add depth and talent to their roster.

Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports released his latest mock draft that has Minnesota selecting Ohio St. wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The Vikings parted ways with Adam Thielen, and the remaining wide receivers on the roster are Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn, Jalen Nailor and Jalen Reagor. The Jalens combined for 17 receptions last season. And Osborn, who had 60 catches in ’22, will be a free agent after the season. Enter Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who barely saw the field during the 2022 season because of injuries, but is still one of the top wideouts in the class. It’s easy to forget that he led the 2021 Buckeyes in receptions, and that corps included first-rounders Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, and future first-rounder Marvin Harrison Jr. – Wilson

With Smith-Njgiba’s exceptional route-running and natural pass-catching ability, he has the potential to become a star player in the NFL. Additionally, his ability to create separation from defenders and make contested catches would make him an ideal complement to fellow wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Smith-Njigba’s skill set and potential make him a great fit for the Vikings, and he could become a vital part of their offense for years to come.

