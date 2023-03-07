CBS Sports sends Vikings perfect corner for Brian Flores scheme in latest mock

With the NFL Combine wrapped up, the Minnesota Vikings now have a better feel for how they may want to attack this offseason. The Vikings have their work cut out for them this offseason, as they have a lot of holes to fill on their roster. One position the Vikings could look to address early is cornerback.

Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports released his mock draft on Tuesday and had the Vikings selecting Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo.

“The Georgia-to-first-round pipeline continues. A year after five Bulldogs went in Round 1, expect a handful this time around, too. Ringo is a long, physical corner who has matched up against some of the best players in the country.”

With only three cornerbacks under contract for next season, Ringo would be a welcomed addition. Especially given his physicality. Ringo would fit in perfectly with the new defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ scheme, and if he hits his potential, he could be a lockdown outside corner for years to come.

