CBS Sports send the Vikings Jaxon Smith-Njigba in latest mock draft

There has been a big push this offseason for the Minnesota Vikings to draft a wide receiver this April to go alongside star receiver Justin Jefferson. While there are many holes on the roster that need to be filled, the Vikings need a true weapon opposite Jefferson to help take the pressure off of him.

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports released a mock draft on Thursday and helped the Vikings fill this need by selecting Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

“The Vikings dip into the receiver well to complement Justin Jefferson. Awesome value here for the Vikings, given Smith-Njigba’s injury in 2022 pushes him down the board.”

Along with taking pressure off Jefferson, by adding Smith-Njigba, the Vikings would have an up-and-coming receiver on a rookie deal, which we’ve seen can be very important when constructing a roster.

Additionally, adding another weapon like Smith-Njigba in the first round would not only benefit quarterback Kirk Cousins but also whoever is the quarterback after Cousins.

More Mock Drafts!

Emmanuel Forbes the latest corner mocked to Vikings by Bucs Wire Pro Football Network has Vikings reaching for cornerback in latest mock draft 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Kevin Fielder's Mock Draft 2.0 Vikings select ball hawking cornerback in latest CBS mock draft Vikings take an edge rusher in latest Jaguars Wire mock draft

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire